Calls for action on derelict buildings in Cashel



Businesses in Cashel are said to be suffering due to a number of derelict buildings in the town.

Many people have been making a huge effort to ensure the town looks inviting, however it’s claimed there are a number of prominent properties that haven’t been in use for years.

Earlier this year it emerged that the local authority hadn’t taken control of a derelict property under a compulsory purchase order in the last decade.

Cllr Tom Wood says it’s to the detriment of businesses and home owners next door to these buildings…