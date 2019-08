Tipperary County Council are examining suitable locations along the River Suir Blueway for water bottle refill stations.



It comes in response to a notice of motion down by Cllr David Dunne at a recent meeting of the Carrick on Suir Municipal District.

Similar initiatives have already been successfully rolled out in other areas such as in Kerry and Waterford.

Cllr Dunne says it would cut down on plastic waste and enable people to reuse their water bottles.