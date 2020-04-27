Call for volunteer stewards as Semple Stadium in Thurles to be used as COVID-19 testing centre

A great response has been received to a call for volunteer stewards at a new Covid-19 testing centre at Semple Stadium.

The HSE has announced that the Thurles facility will be added to the roster of testing sites this week, and have asked local to assist with traffic management.

Anybody who is interested is asked to get in touch with Thurles Sarsfields GAA Chairperson, Thomas Callanan.

He says the names will be given to the HSE, who will then organise the roster:

“So we just put it out on our social media channels and just sent out general club-wide text messages as well to try and gather a few volunteers together.

“Thankfully the response has been great and I suppose, we’re still looking for more people… So, I’m just gathering the names and forwarding them on to the county board to make contact with the HSE.”