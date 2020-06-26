Call for Thurles rail station toilets to be open in the evening

A Thurles community activist is concerned at the image being portrayed of the town as public toilets at the railway station have been closed in the evenings.

The decision has been taken to close the facilities after 5.45 each evening, due to the prevalence of anti-social behaviour.

Former councillor David Doran thinks this is the wrong decision to make, and says other measures like CCTV or an extra Garda presence would allow them to stay open:

“It’s very much an inconvenience. I mean if it is the case that Irish Rail are going to close their toilets in the evening after quarter to six I mean this is wrong on so many fronts.”

“Not least that it portrays first of all a very bad image of our town to outsiders and I think that’s a point that shouldn’t be lost.”

“And it inconveniences the customers of Irish Rail who need to use the toilets and others who would be using it as a public toilet.”