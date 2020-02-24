Call for property tax money to be used to light up Clonmel bypass

A number of Clonmel based Councillors are calling for some of the Local Property Tax funds raised in the area to be used to provide lighting on the Frank Drohan by-pass.

A stretch of the N24 has a dedicated cycle-way and walkway – however many people have expressed concerns that it is in total darkness at night time.

Fine Gael representative Michael Murphy along with party colleague Garret Ahearn and Fianna Fáil’s Siobhan Ambrose have requested that some of the additional funds available through the 10% increase in the local property tax be used for the by-pass.

Cllr Murphy says a decision on how the General Municipal Allocation will be spent will be made next month with the project set to cost in excess of 100,000.

Speaking on Tipp FM, he said a balance of funds could be found to bring public lighting a step closer for that stretch of road.

