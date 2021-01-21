Call for planned works in Thurles to be brought forward

A local activist says planned resurfacing of a busy thoroughfare in Thurles cannot be put off until the summer.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has approved the works on Kickham Street – however a combination of weather conditions and ongoing works on nearby Liberty Square means the project won’t commence for a number of months.

However while welcoming the news that the works are to proceed Tommy Barrett says they can’t be put off any longer.

“Kickham Street is one of the main streets in Thurles and at the moment you’d need to be driving a tractor to get through it. I think we all pay enough in road tax to expect an adequate standard in our road surface, especially in our towns.”

“Two sections cannot wait for a few months – they are outside Circle K and outside the Stanwix Homes. They’re like mini lakes at the moment and need to be done immediately.”