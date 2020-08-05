Call for mural celebrating Fr Alec Reid’s Nenagh roots

The Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District is calling for a mural celebrating Fr Alec Reid to be commissioned in the town.

The death of John Hume on Monday has highlighted again the work of the architects of the Northern Ireland peace process, which includes Fr Reid – a Nenagh native who passed away in 2013.

Councillor Seamie Morris wants to see a mural commissioned as part of Nenagh 800 celebrations to highlight his work in establishing peace alongside John Hume.

“There’s a fantastic sculpture in St Mary’s Church in Nenagh depicting Fr Alec Reid praying over those two soldiers that lost their lives in Belfast.”

“But there doesn’t seem to be any public showing of Fr Reid’s Nenagh roots. So what I’m thinking of is a mural in the town. Nenagh 800 is ongoing at the moment so it’s my view and my wish that we have some sort of themed awnings in the town.”