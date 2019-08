Calls have been made for wet rooms to be pro-actively installed in the council’s over 55s accomodation.

Councillor David Dunne believes it would save the council money in the long run to get contractors to do a number of houses at once.

As it stands upgrades to houses are often done on an individual basis.

Cllr Dunne says money needs to be spent more efficiently.

Cllr Kevin O Meara also believes it’s a good idea.