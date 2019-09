Calls have been made for the map alerter service to be amalgamated with the community text alert scheme in Tipperary.



The Komeer text alert system was rolled out by Monaghan County Council and JPC, and has been successful there.

Cllr Andy Moloney says that it’s necessary here, because with GDPR, text alert systems could run into problems in the near future.

However, he says that this new system could be very beneficial in Tipp.