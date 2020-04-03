Call going out for donations of baby monitors in Tipperary

People in Tipperary are being encouraged to donate baby monitors for use in healthcare settings.

Bravo Charlie Tango is a Facebook group of Irish motorcyclists who are available for free collection and delivery of equipment to hospitals and medical centres.

Clonmel’s John O’ Gorman is one of those involved, and he says they’re seeking PPE equipment as well as two-way radios:

“If someone has only one baby monitor, we will go and collect it. We have a phenomenal amount of motorcyclists around the country and we know where they are.

“When someone rings in with a donation or contacts the organisation that was set up, with a baby monitor [to donate], the people there know who’s available in whatever particular area they live in, or within a few mile radius. Like I collected some in Cashel yesterday.

“We have no problem collecting them and we don’t mind travelling for even just one.”

Anybody who is looking to make a donation is encouraged to email [email protected] with their details.