A Tipperary councillor says electric car chargers need to be installed as a matter of urgency at a local historic site.

Andy Moloney has called for the infrastructure to be put in place at Cahir Castle before the summer.

He raised the matter at a meeting of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel district.

He told Tipp FM News it’s important that they do more to facilitate electric cars.

