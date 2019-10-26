Call for digital hub in Thurles

Tipperary County Council is being urged to be pro-active in providing a digital hub in the heart of Thurles.

The call from Councillor Jim Ryan coincides with the signing of contracts with David Walsh Civil Engineering for the Liberty Square Enhancement Scheme.

The project also includes the development of a new car park off the Square which will connect with the existing Slievenamon Road car park.

Councillor Ryan has asked that the local authority consider purchasing a prominent vacant building in the town.