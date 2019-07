It’s claimed Clonmel should have been included in the recent updated list of Rent Pressure Zones nationwide.

The issue was raised during this month’s meeting of the Borough Council which was told that some families are being quoted double that of a monthly mortgage payment.

Deputy Mayor Pat English insists its not anecdotal and having Clonmel registered as a rent pressure zone would make a huge difference.

However Senior Housing Executive Sean Lonergan rejects this.