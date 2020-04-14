Cahir residents protesting to remove convicted sex offender from area

Residents of a housing estate in Cahir say they will maintain a watch on a residence in the area to ensure that a convicted sex offender doesn’t return.

The man served a prison sentence for the rape of a then 12-year-old boy some years ago.

It’s understood he moved into a house in Woodview last week but left following local opposition.

When locals found out that he was returning this evening, they came out in large numbers in a bid to prevent it.

They have apparently been given assurances that the man will be handing back the keys tomorrow.