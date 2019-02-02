Cahir motor-sport facility given green light

Plans for a motor-sport leisure facility in Tipperary have been given the go ahead.

Local company Buttimer Engineering is behind the development of a karting track in Cahir.

The development – which is described as a “family fun racing karts leisure facility” – first appeared before Tipperary County Council’s planning department in February of last year.

The long established Buttimer Engineering is the company behind the proposals for the site at Cahir Abbey on the Tipperary Road in Cahir.

At the time the local authority sought further information on the proposals – this was subsequently submitted on January 3rd of this year.

Buttimer Engineering responded to concerns relating to noise pollution by proposing to erect a 2 metre high acoustic barrier along the northeast boundary of the site.

They also pointed out that the proposed development is not for racing or testing but for leisure use only.

Tipperary County Council has now granted planning permission for the project.