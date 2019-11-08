Cahir to Limerick Junction road to be completed by 2027

The N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction is one of 22 projects approved as part of the National Development Plan to be completed by 2027, but it could mean delays for traffic flow improvements in Tipperary town.

In a meeting with Tipperary councillors, Transport Infrastructure Ireland said funding has been approved for the Cahir to Limerick Junction project and it is quite high up in terms of national priorities.

Councillors also called for works to improve traffic flows in Tipperary Town, but the TII said if this is done, it could push the Cahir to Limerick Junction N24 project further down in their list of priorities.

Fine Gael Councillor Mick Fitzgerald told Tipp FM News the project is good news for the county.