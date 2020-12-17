Cahill: Tipp Town bypass has to be a priority for County Council

Tipperary County Council has to take the lead role in the campaign for a bypass of Tipperary Town according to a local TD.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Jackie Cahill made the comments in the wake of a virtual meeting between local lobby groups and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.

The local Chamber of Commerce, March4Tipp and Jobs4Tipp say the town cannot survive without a bypass to take the N24 traffic from the middle of the town.

They have also expressed opposition to a two year road works programme on the N24 and N74 which is due to start next year.

Deputy Cahill says it’s vital that the by-pass project is added to the National Development Plan.

“At the moment it hasn’t even got to the starting stalls.”

“They quoted various commitments that were given back 20 or 25 years ago and unfortunately it hasn’t moved one iota since.”

“So we need to get this the utmost political priority and Tipperary County Council has a role to play in this in ensuring as the lead authority within the county that they make it their priority.”