Cahill says Semple Stadium has to be part of 2030 World Cup bid

The case has been made to have Semple Stadium included as a venue for Ireland’s joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Local TD Jackie Cahill says the Thurles stadium is ideally located should Ireland and the UK succeed in securing the soccer showpiece.

The Fianna Fáil TD says some investment would be needed but it would be money well spent.

“We’re only an hour from either Cork or Dublin and we have the rail infrastructure in the town as well.”

“Some people would say you haven’t got the hotels to stay in but if you were in any other sports stadium you could have to travel an hour from that stadium to get to where you’re staying so I don’t think that’s a feasible argument against the potential that Thurles has to offer.”

“This bid to be realistic for the World Cup 2030 is going to need a number of stadiums to qualify and I have made that Point to the Sports Minister Jack Chambers.”