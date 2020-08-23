Cahill expected to be among front runners for Ag Minister post

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill is believed to be among the front runners to become the Minister for Agriculture.

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin has taken over the Department temporarily following the resignation of Dara Calleary, and deputy Cahill as well as party colleagues Charlie McConalogue and Anne Rabbitte are expected to be considered.

News Correspondent at the Irish Farmers Journal, Pat O’Toole, says there’s an eagerness among farm organisations for the job to be given to somebody with a strong knowledge of the sector.

He thinks deputy Cahill is definitely in the frame as a result:

“As a farmer, as a former ICMSA President, who understands the dynamic both nationally and at European level is an obvious candidate who could be catapulted straight into the job without the need for a further reshuffle.”