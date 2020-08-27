Cahill confident of emergency funding for local leisure centres

A local TD says he’s confident that funding can be secured for two local leisure centres.

The facilities in Roscrea and Thurles have been reported to be in danger of closing if financial aid isn’t granted. The Thurles Centre is due to reopen on Monday next.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says he’s been told both centres are eligible for funding:

“I spoke with Minister Jack Chambers and he made it clear to me that funding would be available under the recent announcement by Minister Catherine Martin.

“There’s €2.5m available for community swimming pools across the country, and I’d be hopeful that both of these facilities in Tipperary would be able to avail of the funding to allow them to meet their costs of operating under Covid restrictions.”