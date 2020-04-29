Cafes, restaurants and retailers could be open by mid summer

The country’s top health officials are considering allowing cafes, restaurants and retailers to reopen by mid-summer.

According to The Irish Times, people may also be allowed to holiday within Ireland by late summer.

It’s part of a plan to gradually re-open the country between May and September.

The government is expected to reveal details of the plan on Friday, after the National Public Health Emergency Team meets.

Chairman of the group, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, says its recommendations to government are not done lightly.

“It weighs heavily on us. We understand the nature of the restrictions that we are asking society to put in place, we would have said that all the way along.

“Asking people over the age of 70 in all circumstances to stay at home is a really difficult measure. People being out of work and losing their jobs – we understand all of these, but our primary obligation is to make assessments in relation to the disease and to advice on the measures that we think are necessary, in order to interrupt that transmission.”