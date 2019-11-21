Cabragh families move into homes

Six families at the centre of the Cabragh housing saga have finally moved into their homes.

They had been squatting on waste lands under the railway bridge for more than 30 years.

The families reached an agreement with Tipperary County Council in June, but have been prevented from moving in, as four other families squatted on the wasteland and needed to be cleared first.

After a High Court case, the other families have moved on and the six original families have moved into their houses.

Tipperary County Council have been unable to comment in detail as mediation was underway, but Tipp FM News spoke to the

Council’s Director of Housing, Sinead Carr last night after the families moved in: