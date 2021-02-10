CAB Search in Tipp – 16 Bank Accounts Frozen

A search conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau in south Tipperary and Kilkenny this morning has resulted in the freezing of 16 bank accounts totalling over half a million euro.

A vehicle and financial documents were also seized following the searches, many of which are understood to have taken place in the Carrick-on-Suir area.

Today’s search has been described as a significant development in the ongoing investigation in to Organised Criminal gangs involved in money laundering both in Ireland and across Europe

Today’s search took place in 4 residential properties and one business premises.

It was conducted by Criminal Assets Bureau personnel supported by the Emergency Response Unit and assisted by local Gardai and the Garda dogs unit.

The search operation targeted an Organised Crime Group originating in the Munster and South Leinster region with considerable links across the continent of Europe.

Over the course of the investigation assistance was sought from and provided by Europol.

Fund transfers in excess of €4 million were identified from other jurisdictions to Irish bank accounts linked to members of the gang.

This morning’s operation has resulted in the freezing of sixteen bank accounts containing cumulative funds of €540,000.

Other items seized were a Volvo VC90 and various financial documents.

Today’s search operation is being described as a significant development in an ongoing CAB investigation targeting an OCG involved in large-scale money laundering in the Republic of Ireland and Europe.