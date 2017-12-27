C-Saw hoping to grow

A suicide awareness group in Tipperary are hoping to expand their services in the New Year.

The Community Suicide Awareness Workers, also known as C-Saw, were formed in light of the significant increase in the number of suicides over the past number of years.

They established a number of mental health services in 2013 to help reduce the number of suicides in South Tipperary and surrounding areas.

CONTINUE READING BELOW

The group run a coffee morning in their premises in Clonmel every Wednesday, as well as a listening service on Mondays while counselling is provided to those who need it.

The voluntary service is inviting the people of Tipperary to participate in fundraising events to support their services.

Chairperson of C-Saw, Breda Hewitt, explains their hopes for the year ahead.