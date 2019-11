The inner relief road and bypass in Thurles will not be done by 2040.

This was revealed at this week’s Thurles Municipal District Meeting, following updates from a meeting between councillors and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Councillor Jim Ryan told Tipp FM News he feels the works in Thurles are being sidelined by the TII and something needs to be done, as there is a huge volume of traffic going through Thurles every day.