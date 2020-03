The Flood Relief Minister says water is still being pumped away from several homes after the recent flooding crisis.

The rain has eased since the weekend, and the water levels have receded in many places.

But efforts are still ongoing to stop houses from being flooded in several areas in the midlands and west with the N65 between Borrisokane and Portumna still impassable.

Minister of State Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran says Athlone, west Clare and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, are among the worst hit.