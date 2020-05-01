Businesses breaking social distancing rules could be shut down

Businesses who breach social distancing rules could be closed down under new plans being considered by the Government.

Inspections will be carried out by the Health and Safety Authority.

Guidelines on how businesses can implement social distancing are being finalised.

CEO of the Restaurants Association Adrian Cummins says the regulations must be practical for businesses.

“So, any enforcing authority needs to take into consideration the practical element for any business owner,” he said, adding that regulations need to be economical for business owners as well.