Works continuing on New Street project in Carrick on Suir

Business in Carrick on Suir doesn’t appear to be suffering too much despite the closure of one of the towns main streets this week.

Works have been taking place on New Street since Monday which had been a cause of concern for many traders in the town.

However local County Councillor Kieran Bourke says things haven’t been as bad as feared.



Every effort is being made to ensure works on New Street are completed as quickly as possible.

While the impact on local businesses hasn’t been as bad as feared it is still causing problems for motorists.

Councillor Bourke says while the works may continue until tomorrow the contractors are pulling out all the stops.