Wellworths reopening a success

The owner of a well known Tipp town retail outlet has praised the support shown by locals since the business reopened.

Wellworths closed it doors last October after trading for around 40 years.

It came at the height of a local campaign to highlight the lack of investment in the town by both local and national Government over the years.

Following an outpouring of local support proprietor Tony Walsh made the decision to give it one more try.

He reopened just before Christmas and told Tipp Today earlier that he was amazed at the response.