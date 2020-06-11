Unions welcome funding scheme for childcare sector

A local union rep for childcare workers says he’s pleased with the Government’s €75 million plans to help the sector during the pandemic.

SIPTU’s Pat McCabe, who is sector organiser for the Midlands and South East, believes it’s a “very good deal” for providers as they get ready to return to work on June 29th.

The funding includes an 85 percent wage subsidy scheme, as well as €18 million to help with extra staffing costs and Covid training.

Pat, who’s based in Nenagh, has given the plans a broad initial welcome:

“My initial reading of it is it’s a very good deal for providers. There’s quite a lot of funding being set aside for them to cope with the new post pandemic situation.”

“We’d like to see the wage subsidy scheme broadened and we’d like to ensure that it’s fair for everyone within the childcare sector.”

“We’re having a look at it and we’re taking soundings with our members as to what they believe are deficiencies in it and we will be interacting with the government through the advisory group.”