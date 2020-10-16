Uncertainty remains in hospitality sector despite budget measures

Hoteliers in Tipperary have welcomed measures taken in Budget 2021 but a lot more needs to be done.

So says the South East chair of the Irish Hotels Federation.

The industry supports more than 5,000 jobs in Tipperary, contributing €120 million to the local economy each year.

Colm Neville says local owners are welcoming the 9% VAT rate and the extension of employment supports, but they need more assistance.

“There’s no doubt about it that the government has stepped up here and taken a lot of action and they’ve certainly tried to help us.”

“But it’s just the dire situation that hospitality is in at the minute. I mean the rates being waivered until the end of this year is very welcome but why on earth they didn’t extend that out for three months across the winter months because there’s no chance of us being able to pay that.”

“That’s all a real worry on the businesses and on the business people. Do they stay in business, do they close up their business – it’s crazy that it should be hanging over the businesses there at all.”