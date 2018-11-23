Tipperary shoppers warned to be on their guard this Black Friday

Tipperary shoppers are warned to be extremely careful when looking for bargains online this Black Friday.

With online shopping becoming more and more popular nowadays, it’s important that everybody is educated on what’s safe and what to stay away from.

Sgt Tom O’ Dwyer there, Crime Prevention Officer in Tipperary, with some advice for shoppers.

Tipp FM has been inundated with stories of potential scams this week, in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

That included a story of a pensioner who had all his money taken from his account by cyber scammers.

Today is Black Friday and many people across Tipperary will be looking for deals online in advance of Christmas.

BSI Cyber-Security Expert Stephen Scott gave Tipp FM some advice for our listeners on the issue.

According to a survey by Retail Ireland, three quarters of Irish adults are planning to shop in the annual Black Friday sale – with a third expecting to grab half-price bargains.

Sgt Tom O’ Dwyer, Crime Prevention Officer in Tipperary, says many scam websites can masquerade as legitimate ones.

He’s warned shoppers in Tipperary to be careful..