Tipperary self employed to benefit from new grant

A Tipperary County Councillor has welcomed a new grant for sole traders who were left out of work by Covid-19.

They can now apply for up to €1,000 from their social welfare office to help with business costs.

To qualify, a business owner must have come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment after May 17th – when then national lockdown was first eased.

Councillor Michael Murphy has outlined who the €12 million fund is aimed at.

“It’s particularly directed at the self-employed – that current cohort that don’t qualify for any of the existing grants – the Restart Grant or the Restart Grant Plus.”

“So we’re talking about our plumbers, our carpenters, beauticians, gardeners, electricians and so on all of whom make a very important contribution to the local economy.”

“It’s there to support those businesses all of whom are really struggling at the moment.”