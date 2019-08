A Tipperary outlet was among eight restaurants, cafes and butcher shops which were found to be in breach of food safety rules last month.

A Closure Order was served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on Tang City Chinese Restaurant on Kickham Street in Nenagh.

Closure orders were also issued to businesses in Dublin, Kilkenny, Limerick, Carlow and Kildare.