Tipperary publican decides not to reopen post Covid-19

Clare Maunsell has been running Coopers Bar on Thomas Street in Clonmel for the last eight years.

However having had time to reflect on things since the lockdown began in March due to the Covid-19 restrictions Clare has come to the conclusion that there are a lot more important things than business.

“Yeah, I just sat back reflected and thought hang on – I need to slow down here.”

“This has all benefitted me when everybody else was struggling – completely chilled out, completely relaxed with more time to go down see my Mum and Dad.”

“I was constantly working – they’re elderly – and I want to spend as much time as I can and I wasn’t getting to do that. I would be here from 10 o’clock on a Thursday morning until 2am on a Monday morning and I wouldn’t even see my kids. I would literally get up in the morning, go out the door, come in and they were in bed.”