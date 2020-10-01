Tipperary businesses encouraged to apply for extended Restart Grant Plus

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has extended the closing date for the Restart Grant Plus until till the 31st October.

The scheme gives grants to businesses to help them reopen their premises and get back to work.

Grants from €4,000 up to a maximum of €25,000 are available.

Those that accessed funding through the previous round of the scheme are eligible to apply for a second top-up payment to a total combined value of the revised maximum grant level.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Tipperary Senator Garret Ahern encouraged local businesses to apply

“The grant was due to finish at the end of September but it’s now been extended to the end of October so I’d urge any business that hasn’t already to apply through Tipperary County Council.”

“It’s been taken up by a lot of businesses but there are some in Tipperary that haven’t and I’d encourage them to do it as quickly as possible.”