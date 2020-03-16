Tipperary businesses already feeling the impact of Covid-19

A number of local hotels have decided to either partially or fully shut down.

The Racket Hall in Roscrea, the Abbey Court in Nenagh, and the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir have all put up notices on their social media advising people that, following advice from the HSE, they will be shut for the foreseeable future.

Others, including the Anner Hotel in Thurles and the Clonmel Park Hotel have taken the decision to close just some of their services – for the Anner that’s their leisure centre, while the bar and bistro in the Park Hotel is now not accessible to the public.

Some places, like the Horse and Jockey Hotel, have told Tipp FM News that they will be operating as normal, but they now have a take-away option for their food.