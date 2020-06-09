Tipperary businesses adapting to new Covid-19 environment

A Carrick on Suir shoe shop is among the many taking their first steps in opening under Covid-19 restrictions.

Meany’s Shoes have put in place a number of measures to comply with the guidelines under Phase 2 of the roadmap.

Seamus Campbell says they’ve put a particular focus on catering for their younger clients.

“We’ve put in a lot of screens around certain areas so you know, you can sit in comfort and you still have your space.”

“We’ve put in a booking system as well for children so people can actually book online beforehand.”

“We’ll allocate them a time so it just makes the whole thing run a little bit more smoothly, we don’t have that many people at the one time.”

“All our staff are wearing face visors, you know just simple little things like that. We have a screen as well that children can stand behind while being measured; we have to be very careful obviously we don’t want to scare young children.”