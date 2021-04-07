Tipperary brothers worth $9.5 billion each

Dromineer duo Patrick and John Collison are now in the top 250 richest people in the world.

The Forbes Rich List finds that the Stripe co-founders are now worth $9.5 billion each, putting them at joint 239th in terms of wealth around the globe.

By comparison, Denis O’Brien is 622nd on the list with a net worth of $4.6 billion.

Patrick and John are Co-Founders of international online payments firm Stripe, which became the most valuable private company in Silicon Valley last month.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos tops the list once again this year with a worth of $188 billion.