Tipp winners at Irish Restaurant awards

The Green Sheep in Thurles, Dooks Fine Foods in Fethard and Jim O’ the Mill are among the Tipperary winners at last night’s Munster finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards.

The Old Convent in Clogheen also picked up multiple accolades.

Over 550 people attended the regional finals of the 2019 awards at the Strand Hotel in Limerick last night with Tipperary eateries taking away awards in 16 categorises.

The Old Convent in Clogheen which has received multiple awards in the past picked up three honours – Best Chef for Dermont Bannon, Best Hotel and Guesthouse as well as an award for Christine Gannon as best Restaurant manager.

Best Restaurant went to Dooks Fine Foods in Fethard which also took the award for Best Emerging Irish Cuisine while KYOTO -Asian Street Food in Clonmel scooped best Newcomer

Lava Rock Restaurant in Cahir was awarded best Customer Service in Tipperary while Best Cafe in The Premier went to Ponaire Coffee Roastery and Bar in Newport .

Jim O’ The Mills in Upperchurch was declared the best pub While Chez Hans in Cashel was deemed to have the Best Wine Experience in Tipp.

Staying with Cashel and Mikey Ryan’s Bar and Kitchen was awarded the Best Gastro Pub prize in the regional finals and Best World Cuisine went to Befani’s in Clonmel

Jenny’s Kitchen in Nenagh which produces gluten free foods scooped the award for “Best Free From” while best “Kids Size Me” went to Tuscanny Bistro in Ballina

Lucy Lambe of the Green Sheep in Thurles picked up an accolade for “Best Local Food Hero” while Best Casual Dining when to O’Neill’s Bistro in Thomstown, Golden.

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – sponsored by Odaios

Clare: Kierans Kitchen

Cork: PILGRIM’S

Kerry: No. 35 Restaurant

Tipperary: Dooks Fine Foods Fethard

Waterford: Seagull Bakery

Limerick: The East Room at Plassey House

Best Casual Dining – sponsored by Just Eat

Clare: Linnane’s Lobster Bar

Cork: Elbow Lane Brew and Smoke House

Kerry: Alfie’s at the Ashe

Tipperary: O’Neills Bistro

Waterford: Bodega

Limerick: La Cucina Centro