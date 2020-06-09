Tipp shoppers buying local as restrictions ease

A Nenagh business owner says shoppers are supporting their local businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jim McLoughney’s menswear shop was one of many retailers to reopen their doors to customers yesterday as part of Phase 2 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Many local businesses reported a healthy trade, as they asked customers to comply with social distancing and health guidelines.

Jim says there has been great support for small businesses recently.

“The local people are supporting the local businesses and all the small businesses outside of the town are all doing really well as well and delighted to see it.”

“The likes of Ballycommon, the likes of Kilbarron all the small little shops that were kind of half dead and buried are all flying it again and it’s great to see it.”

“It’s great to see the town busy.”