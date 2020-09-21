Tipp pubs preparing to reopen after difficult six months

Today is the day pubs across the Premier County have been waiting for, as they can finally reopen to customers.

Pubs which don’t serve food have been shut for six months.

Two weeks ago a group of Tipperary publicans, led by TJ McInerney of TJ Mac’s in Mullinahone, marched on the Dáil in protest.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, he says he’s looking forward to opening at the end of the week after some works are complete.

“Just so excited – it reminds me of the first day myself and my father came to Mullinahone.”

“I describe it as special now – I don’t take anything for granted anymore.”

“The people have been so good – I think I’m booked out until the third week of October. I’m not taking walk-ins – it will all be done through the phone. The blinds will be up but the doors will be locked.”

“I’ll go out and welcome you and bring you to your table.”