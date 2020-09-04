Tipp publicans threaten to join Dáil protest

A Tipperary publican is warning that publicans will descend on the Dail if financial supports are not forthcoming.

TJ McInerney from TJ Mac’s bar in Mullinahone will today host a briefing at his pub and has invited all Tipperary public representatives, while the representatives from the Vintners Federation will also be attendance.

Speaking ahead of today’s briefing, TJ McInerney said that rural publicans are a vital part of the local community and the Government needs to recognise that

“We will be attending Dail Éireann to make a representation to government on behalf of publicans looking for necessary financial supports to make us viable going forward so that we can be there for our communities.”

“We’re part of the community – we’re a valued sector and we’re very capable and we’re part of the Irish culture.”