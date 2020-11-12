Tipp publicans says Level 3 restrictions simply won’t work for them

Tipperary publicans are anxiously waiting to hear what level Covid-19 restrictions will move to from December 1st.

The current Level 5 lockdown is due to end on that date with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying the aim is to move to Level 3.

However Fianna Fail TDs and Senators are pushing for a move to Level 2.

Former Vintners Federation of Ireland President Noreen O’ Sullivan of Rocky’s Bar in Nenagh says it’s a worrying time for those in the trade.

“We are a bit in the dark again . We are looking for an indoor service in December because as you know Level 3 with 15 people outside is not viable for any business in the hospitality sector.”

“It’s also very unsuitable as you can imagine in our Irish weather.”

“We’re worried that there’ll be a two-tier service between people returning to work in other sectors and the hospitality sector could remain closed.”

Fears have been raised that festive celebrations could lead to a major increase in coronavirus cases.

However Noreen O’Sullivan says pubs can reopen safely for Christmas despite concerns over Covid-19.

“I think we have more than proven that we can open safely and serve drink responsibly.”

“We’re a very controlled, very safe, regulated environment. The Guards have been given extra power by the Government to ensure that all the hospitality sector is adhering to all the guidelines.”

“We’re responsible servers of alcohol – we always have been. But we definitely need indoors to operate.”