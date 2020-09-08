Tipp publicans to meet with Taoiseach over ongoing closures

A group of up to 50 Tipperary publicans are heading for Dublin this morning to protest against their ongoing closure.

The protest, organised by Mullinahone pub owner TJ McInerney, aims to make their case for reopening while adhering to the necessary public health guidelines.

He has also organised for a delegation to meet with the Taoiseach Mícheál Martin this evening to discuss the issues further.

Eamonn Ryan of the Porter House in Tipperary Town, will be one of those going to Dublin this morning.

He’s unhappy with how the sector has been treated since the country reopened its economy in recent months:

“Most certainly I’ll be joining in the protest.”

“I mean they brought the VAT down from 23% to 21 which is very mean I must say. And indeed when we brought it down a month ago we didn’t enforce it until the 1st of September which is an absolute disgrace. If you go over to England you can talk about Johnson and this, that and the other – he brought the Vat down instantly to 5%.”