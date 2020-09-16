Tipp publican says they should have been allowed to reopen months ago

All pubs across Tipperary will be able to welcome customers from next Monday.

After many false dawns since they closed their doors in March pubs which don’t serve food will finally be able to open following confirmation from government yesterday.

Tipp Town publican Denis Leahy says after being closed for 190 days it’s very welcome news.

However he can’t see why they weren’t allowed to open months ago.

“It’s the exact same pub and there’s no reason why we weren’t allowed do this from the very beginning in June.”

“Now we’re going into probably the five or six hardest months of the year – technically the quietest time of the year for publicans facing the winter.”

“It’s going to be difficult. The capacity is down maybe 50 or 60 percent, footfall will be down and profits will be down.”

Denis Leahy says people have gotten used to buying their alcohol in off-licences or supermarkets during the pandemic.

He says pubs have a battle on their hands to get their trade back.

“I don’t believe we’re going to make a profit but we have to start someplace in order to get that business back.”

“The level of alcohol sales isn’t down – it’s way up and the multiples are showing huge profits in that level.”

“So we have to get in there as a competitor and reclaim the business that we have lost and try to be successful and profitable again.”