Tipp pub owners say they’re being vilified during Covid

Tipperary publicans feel they are unfairly bearing the brunt of the Covid-19 lockdown.

With most sectors now back in business as restrictions have eased pubs that don’t serve food are one of the few still not trading.

Their latest date for resumption is August 31st should the government decide to move to Phase 4 of the lockdown.

Clonmel publican Richie Gleeson says they’re being made out to be the ‘bad guys’.

“There seems to an agenda whereby the pubs are looked on as the most dangerous industry in the entire country even though there hasn’t been a single case of Covid-19 that can be traced back to pubs that are currently trading.”

“Anything that’s being mentioned about high infection rates due to pubs in other countries can’t be related back to us because we have a different culture and we have a different system here.”

“We’re being vilified and told that we’re the worst possible industry and yet there’s no proof to that.”