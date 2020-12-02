Tipp people urged to support local businesses

Buying Irish and shopping local is more important than ever according to a leading Tipperary businessman.

Many businesses are reopening this week following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Having lost out on six weeks of trade this time round as well as earlier lockdowns a lot of businesses are facing very difficult times.

Many people have tended to take to online shopping in a bid to sort out their Christmas purchases – however Raymond Davern of Davern’s in Cashel says it’s more important than ever to support local traders.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel – the vaccines are being approved.”

Next year is looking very good and I think with the support of the community and the county – if people support local businesses and Irish produce – we’ll all get through this.”