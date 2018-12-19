Tipp hoteliers express concern over Brexit

Hoteliers across County Tipperary have expressed concern about their future with continued uncertainty in relation to Brexit.

Despite another year of growth in 2018 the Irish Hotels Federation says confidence levels amongst its members have dropped from 82 percent to 49 percent.

These concerns are based on a drop off in UK visitors and the implications of a no deal Brexit.

Tourism currently supports 5,100 jobs in Tipperary and contributes some 123 million Euro to the local economy each year.

These concerns are further exasperated by rising insurance costs and VAT increases making it harder to remain competitive according to General Manager of Nenagh’s Abbey Court Hotel Matt Muller.