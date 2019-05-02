Tipp FM “top of the charts”

Tipp FM is the number one choice for adults in the Premier County with over 71,000 people tuning into the station each week.

The latest JNLR – IPSOS – MRBI listenership figures show the award-winning station continues to rank among the top most listened to local stations in the country.

Listeners are also choosing to listen to Tipp FM for longer periods with the stations Market-Share increasing as well.

Programme Director Padraic Flaherty is thrilled with these results and is looking forward to the summer months.